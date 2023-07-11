Court Remands Nursing Mother For Killing Husband

A Magistrate Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State, has remanded a nursing mother, Damilola Opeyemi, in the Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo town, for allegedly stabbing her husband to death over dinner.

Magistrate P. O. Adetuyibi did not take her plea due to want of jurisdiction.

Adetuyibi said the remand was pending legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She, therefore, adjourned the matter till September 27 for mention.

Opeyemi is being charged with murder.