The Kwara State government has directed civil servants on GL 14 and below to resume normal duties in their offices.

The affected workers were directed to work from home since 2020, sequel to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A circular signed by the permanent secretary (Service Welfare), Office of the Head of Service, Mr. Salami Tunde, explained that the present global outlook of the realities of the pandemic had shown the imperative of resuming normal services.

It, however, warned the civil servants to always comply with all the COVID- 19 safety protocols in their respective work environments in order to ensure that the spread of the virus remained curtailed.