The principal special assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on sports and youth development and former Super Eagles assistant coach, Chief Godwin Koko Uwua, believed the crisis rocking Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi is capable of undermining the club’s progress and quest for successful campaign in the forthcoming football season.

Coach Uwua who stated during a meeting vice chairman of the club, Dominic Iorfa, lauded the former Nigerian international for rescuing the club from relegation.

He said: “It is unfortunate what is happening in the club at a time when it should focus on recruitment of quality players for the next season so as to take the team to continental will now be divided by itself for selfish interest.

“I want to urge the chairman not to be distracted but remain determined, focus on the task ahead even as urged I aggrieved persons to desist from making unnecessary noise.”

Responding, the vice chairman of the club, Iorfa, frowned at the attitude of staff who embarked on protest last weekend, stressing that most of them who protested refused to attend the meeting which mutilated their letters of appointment.

Recall that some staff, mostly coaches, carried placards to Government House, demanding payment of six months’ salaries owed them.

The vice chairman also said that apart from the three staff of the club that attended the meeting that was compulsory for all, those that failed to turn up for the meeting to present their appointment letters for verification ceased to be the staff of the club.