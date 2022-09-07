The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has called for more private participation in the ownership and development of football clubs in the country.

He made the call in his office while presenting the 10 Year Football Master Plan to the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) club owners on Monday in Abuja.

The minister stated that the involvement of private individuals and companies in the game of football, which is greatly loved by Nigerians, through the ownership of clubs was the spice needed to develop the game and enable it to flourish unhindered.

According to him, the Nigerian government, like most countries of the world, allows for private participation and ownership of football clubs to enhance the development of the game, as no country in the world can achieve full development of contemporary football alone.

The Minister stated further that the Football Master Plan document put together by technocrats in the field and presented recently to Mr. President, has the necessary solutions to the development of football in the country.

He therefore called on them to take advantage of the document’s content to lift female soccer to greater heights

Dare who added that this is the bane behind the breakthrough recorded by football in foreign climes, commended the Female League Club Owners for taking up the challenge of running their clubs.

“I want to thank the Chairperson of the NWFL Club Owners for taking up the challenges that comes with running of football in Nigeria”, he said

The Minister therefore urged them to key into the Football Master Plan with a view to taking the game to greater heights.

He assured that the present administration will continue to invest in football being a national asset and a major tool for unity that has won many laurels for the country over the years.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Association, Mrs Henrietta Ehiabor, thanked the present administration for the Master Plan which she said will be of great benefit to the League and Nigerian football in general

She commended President Muhammadu Buhari administration for putting up such a worthy document for the development of football in Nigeria and assured that the League will continue to partner with the government with a view to turning female soccer around.