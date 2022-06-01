Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC), yesterday announced its preparedness to conduct local government elections scheduled for May 24, 2023.

When conducted it would be the second local government elections to be conducted under the watch of the Ayade administration which came to power in 2015.

CROSIEC chairman, Prof Mike Ushie, made the announcement to journalists in Calabar, yesterday while issuing notice for the takeoff of activities for the conduct and preparations for the 2023 LG elections slated for May 24, next year.

“In compliance with the provision of section 28(1) of the 2022 Electoral Act as amended which allow 360 days for issuance of notice of election that marks the commencement, preparation, conduct and conclusion of electoral activities. The Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC), hereby today issue notice of election for the 2023 local government elections in the state.

“Accordingly, all electoral activities commence today culminating on Wednesday, May 24,2023 as the date for the LG council election in the state.

“All political parties and other stakeholders are therefore requested to note and comply accordingly towards the successful free, fair and credible local government council election in the state,” the chairman stated.

He said the exercise is going to be an improvement of what the commission did in the last election.

When asked to explain if the commission has mapped out strategy to discourage vote buying, the CROSIEC chairman said, “If I stand here and tell you that there will be no vote buying, I would be lying, but we will be proactive to curtail it and make sure that the right thing is done,” Ushie said.