A former chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Enugu State, John Nwobodo has emerged the governorship flag bearer of the Accord Party for the 2023 general election in the state.

Nwobodo who was the sole aspirant for the ticket of the party emerged through affirmation at the primary of the party held in Enugu.

He was declared the winner of the primary by the returning officer, Mrs Chinasa Nwekeke, after the 140 delegates voted through affirmation.

In his acceptance speech, Nwobodo declared that salvation has come to Enugu.

He said Enugu was in dire need of transformational leadership, adding that with his emergence, the waiting was over.

Nwobodo promised that an Accord Party government will be government for the common man, stating that the suffering masses must unite to end misrule, misgovernance and bad leadership in 2023.

“My weapon, your weapon and our power is the PVC. If we have the mandate of the good people of Enugu State, we would work hard to be remembered for enduring legacies,” he stated.

He dedicated his victory to the downtrodden, the poor masses, the peasants, the artisans, street beggars, among others.