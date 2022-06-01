Police in Delta State have raided a community shrine where they recovered two FNC assault rifles and arrested two suspects.

The raid was occasioned by restiveness in Ugboren, an oil bearing community in Sapele local government area of the state over leadership tussle.

The intensive raid of the community was carried out by a combined team of policemen attached to Sapele Division and men of the Nigerian Army attached to 91 battalion.

The command public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed this in a statement, said measures have been put in place to forestall any further breakdown of law and order in the area.

Edafe also confirmed the arrest of one Ekene Okonji, aka Galaxy, a suspect said to be notorious for terrorising Ibusa town and environs in Oshimili North local government area.

According to him, the suspect was arrested during a routine patrol by Anti-Crime team in conjunction with Ibusa Anti-Cult volunteers, adding that one locally made cut-to-size short gun, seven live cartridges were recovered.

He said the matter was still under investigation and further confirmed the arrest of six suspected cultists in Okpanam, near Asaba, by the Command Raiders Operatives.

He said the operatives were on investigation activities along Asaba-Benin Expressway in Okpanam, where they intercepted some hoodlums suspected to be cultists.

“The suspects on sighting the team took to their heels but the team chased them and in the process arrested six of the suspects namely Sunday Okafor Destiny, Stephen Osamota Pius and four others.

“One locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun, six expended cartridges and one 9mm live ammunition were recovered. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.