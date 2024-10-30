Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc has received an award for its outstanding contributions to the financial services industry.

CSCS received the prestigious Capital Market Infrastructure Developer of the Year award, at the 12th Business Day Banks and other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, held in Lagos.

The BAFI Awards serve as a benchmark of excellence within Nigeria’s financial services sector, recognising organisations, teams, and individuals who demonstrate unparalleled commitment to delivering quality financial services across diverse client segments.

MD/CEO of CSCS, Haruna Jalo-Waziri noted that, this award is a testimony of CSCS’s outstanding performance in the development of Nigeria’s capital market, saying that “this award highlights our unwavering commitment to driving innovation and resilience in Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure.

“At CSCS, we believe in the power of collaboration and forward-thinking solutions to meet the evolving needs of our stakeholders and enhance the integrity of our market.”

Jalo-Waziri added “our journey toward excellence is guided by our visionary board, driven by a team of dedicated professionals, and supported by loyal customers and stakeholders. This award is for them, as their unwavering support makes our achievements possible.”

Divisional head, Business Services & Client Experience at CSCS, Onome Komolafe, who received the award on behalf of the company, stated that “CSCS’s role as a pillar in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem reflects our dedication to enhancing capital market services. This award fuels our determination to continuously elevate client experience and solidify our position as a trusted infrastructure provider.”

CSCS’s commitment to excellence has consistently earned it annual recognition at the Business Day BAFI Awards. Previously, it was named Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity Advocate of the Year in 2023, Depository and Custody Company of the Year for 2022 and 2021, Securities Services Company of the Year in 2022, and Continental Leader in Post-trade and Custody Services in 2019.

As CSCS looks toward the future, the company said, it remains focused on leveraging advanced technology and strategic partnerships to reinforce its leadership in Nigeria’s capital market. Through innovation and unwavering dedication to operational excellence, CSCS is committed to setting new standards for capital market infrastructure and supporting the nation’s financial ecosystem.

The Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) is a Public Limited Company with a diversified shareholder base, including the Nigerian Stock Exchange, some of the largest banks in Nigeria, private equity firms, investment banks and other corporate and individual shareholders.