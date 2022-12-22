Abia State commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Muhammad Hassan Sanyinna has said the command is on red alert to ensure the security of lives and property during the Yuletide.

Sanyinna stated this after a crucial meeting with the heads of departments/units, area commanders, divisional officers and heads of tactical teams at the command’s headquarters in Umuahia, the state capital.

This was contained in a statement by the command’s public relations officer, Ndukwe Agu Egwu which was sighted by LEADERSHIP yesterday.

Sanyinna reminded them that the season usually comes with increased pressure on security and traffic and should therefore monitor the prevalent crimes in their locations.

“Strategic deployment have been made across the state with special attention to public places while motorized patrols have been stepped up to accommodate other soft targets/black spots.

“The commandant advised the general public to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements to the nearest security formation adding that security remains the business of all,” he said.

According to the statement, the commandant wished Christians peaceful celebrations and appealed to the residents in general to remain law abiding to sustain the relative peace being enjoyed.