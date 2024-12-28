The controversy over the botched annual conference of the Okpare community in Olomu Kingdom of the Ughelli South local government area of Delta State has taken another dimension as one person, John Ogedegbe, was shot while no fewer than eight youths and a woman were arrested while protesting over the takeover of their community town hall by the military.

In reaction to the botched conference, over 1000 women yesterday protested at the palace of Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, condemning the deployment of military and other security agencies to stop the conference.

Ogedegbe was allegedly shot by a member of the vigilante group drafted to support military personnel earlier deployed there.

Ogedegbe, who was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment, was later arrested by police from Ekpan police station and is currently being detained.

The president general of Okpare-Olomu, Mr. Okiemute Otaka, confirmed the shooting of Ogedegbe and the arrest of eight protesters.

He gave the names of those arrested to include David Ogodogu, Wealth, Ebruphiyo Alfred, Andrew Iruoga, Ogaga and Alex Orgi.

He added that John Ogedegbe, who sustained a bullet injury, is being held at the Ekpan police station.