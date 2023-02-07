The presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Mr. Kola Abiola, has faulted the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration for imposing untold hardship on Nigerians with the flawed implementation of the Naira redesign and cash swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Abiola stated this in a statement issued and signed by the PRP Presidential Campaign Council.

He said it was quite unfortunate that a policy such as a currency redesign/swap, which should lead to improved financial inclusion and protect the interest of the masses, has been implemented in an insensitive manner by the present APC-led administration, thereby excluding the underserved citizens from the financial system.

The PRP presidential candidate promised that, if elected, such uncoordinated and insensitive actions will become a thing of history.

“We will never again experience this kind of avoidable misfortune that has befallen the citizens of this great country. As an administration, we will demand sound policies and coordinated implementation across board from CBN such that things will be done the correct way,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, therefore, urged the electorate to let their votes speak loudly come February 25, 2023 by electing him, assuring Nigerians that the party will implement people-centred policies, while stressing that the PRP holds the golden key to unlock and redeem the people from the shackles of oppression and regressive government policies.

“A PRP-led government will introduce and implement a Cost of Living Adjustment policy (COLA). Through a well-structured means test to determine eligibility of each family unit, we will alleviate the hardships experienced by unemployed or underemployed citizens,” Abiola added.