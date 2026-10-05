The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), through Operation Whirlwind, has intercepted 22,175 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) allegedly being moved for illegal cross-border exportation, with the seized petroleum products and five means of conveyance valued at N32.175 million.

The seized products, comprising 887 jerrycans of 25 litres each, were intercepted by operatives of Operation Whirlwind, Zone A, across identified smuggling flashpoints in the Lagos-Ogun axis, including Imeko, Ilara, Ilaro, Idiroko and Seme-Badagry.

The unit however, conducted a public auction of the seized PMS at the Customs Training College, Ikeja, Lagos, as part of efforts to ensure the transparent and lawful disposal of seized petroleum products.

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Speaking at the exercise, the National Coordinator, Operation Whirlwind, Deputy Comptroller Lucky Aliyu, said the auction was conducted on the directive of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, stressing that the seizures were the outcome of intelligence-driven operations targeting the illegal diversion and smuggling of petroleum products.

Aliyu said the Nigeria Customs Service remained committed to protecting the nation’s economy and energy resources through intensified surveillance, intelligence gathering and enforcement operations.

He said, “The Nigeria Customs Service continues to uphold its statutory mandate of safeguarding the nation’s economy, protecting vital national assets, and combating all forms of smuggling, illicit trade and economic sabotage.”

According to him, Operation Whirlwind was established specifically to tackle the illegal movement, diversion and cross-border smuggling of petroleum products.

He explained that the operation was focused on protecting Nigeria’s economic interests and strengthening national energy security by preventing petroleum products meant for domestic consumption from being unlawfully diverted across the country’s borders.

Aliyu disclosed that operatives recently disrupted what he described as a coordinated network involved in the illegal movement and exportation of PMS to neighbouring countries.

He said, “In recent weeks, acting on credible and actionable intelligence, operatives of Operation Whirlwind successfully disrupted a coordinated network involved in the illegal movement and exportation of PMS to neighbouring countries.”

He added that the operation resulted in the interception of the 887 Jerry Cans of PMS, totalling 22,175 litres, alongside five means of conveyance.

The national coordinator said the combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seized petroleum products and means of conveyance stood at N32,175,000.

He described the public auction as evidence of the Service’s commitment to transparency and accountability in the management of seized goods.

He said, “Today’s auction is a clear demonstration of the Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to transparency, accountability and prudent management of seized petroleum products, in accordance with extant laws, regulations and approved procedures.”

Aliyu urged participants and members of the public taking part in the auction to comply strictly with the established guidelines to ensure that the exercise was conducted in a fair and orderly manner.

He also commended the Comptroller-General of Customs and the management of the Service for their support and strategic direction towards the success of Operation Whirlwind.

He acknowledged the collaboration of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), noting that inter-agency cooperation remained critical to combating petroleum smuggling.

The national coordinator equally praised officers and men of Operation Whirlwind, Zone A, for what he described as their diligence, professionalism and commitment to duty.

Aliyu, however, issued a fresh warning to persons involved in the illegal diversion and cross-border movement of petroleum products, saying the anti-smuggling operation would remain relentless.

He warned, “To those who are still engaged in the illegal smuggling, diversion and cross-border movement of petroleum products, let this exercise serve as a clear warning; Operation Whirlwind remains resolute, relentless and intelligence-driven.”

He added that the Service would continue to identify, intercept and dismantle smuggling networks while ensuring that perpetrators were brought to justice in accordance with the law.

Aliyu also appealed to residents of border communities to support the anti-smuggling campaign by providing credible information on suspicious activities.

He said, “The fight against smuggling and economic sabotage is a collective responsibility, and the cooperation of the public remains vital to achieving lasting success.”

He assured that Operation Whirlwind would continue to strengthen surveillance, intelligence gathering, inter-agency collaboration and enforcement across its operational areas.

He said the ultimate objective was to protect Nigeria’s petroleum resources, safeguard the national economy and strengthen energy security for the benefit of Nigerians.