A suspected military helicopter has crashed in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, with no survivors reported.

The helicopter reportedly crashed in a swampy area opposite the Naval Base in the town.

The Chairman of Ilaje Local Government Area, Maurice Oripelaye, who confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation with journalists, said military gear was found at the crash site.

However, he said it was yet to be ascertained how many personnel were on board, as the helicopter was burnt to rubble.