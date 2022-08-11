The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Thursday, handed over a total of 3,851kg of Indian Hemp known as Cannabis Sativa with a street value of N308million to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Speaking to journalists, the acting Comptroller, FOU, Zone A, Compt. Hussein Ejibunu, said two suspects, Ebuka Mbamalu and Iruka Chita, were arrested in connection to the cannabis along Ogere-Ilaro highway in Ogun State.

According to him, the two suspects had, however, been handed over to the NDLEA for further investigation and persecution.

Both suspects were in possession of 627.0kg and 80 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, respectively.

While handing over the suspects to NDLEA, Ejibunu stressed the importance of synergy among law enforcement agencies, which he said already exists between the Customs and the anti-narcotics agency.

He said, “As a nation, it is our responsibility to ensure the security of lives and property and to ensure that illicit items do not find their way into the country. Cannabis sativa is a substance that is widely used by criminals, kidnappers, bandits and even Boko Haram, they use this substance to charge up in a way to allow them to carry out dastard acts.

“We are completely resolute to ensure continuous synergy and I am putting it across to you today that the synergy will be completely resounded.”

Speaking earlier, the Lagos State Commander, NDLEA, Barr. Callys Alumona, appreciated the collaboration between the Service and the NDLEA.

Alumona, who was represented by the deputy commander, Operations and intelligence, Mr Augustine Yusuf, said the synergy between the two agencies will stop cross-border trade and importation of illicit drugs.

Alumona said, “Our motive and action have been so clear and it is to let everyone say no to drugs, and we have been doing our best by enlightening the public which is evident under the leadership of the current chairman of NDLEA to intensify drug abuse control.

“We have put in place a grand strategy which is called War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), and we are taking it to the grassroots so that more people will be enlightened for them to make the right choices in their lives.

“The Nigerian Customs Service has been wonderful. They have been part of us since creation and they have been there as a big father figure for us in all the way and on the suspects. We will conduct investigation and those who made the arrest will avail themselves with useful information for possible prosecution.”