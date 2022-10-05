The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, on Wednesday, said it intercepted a pump action rifle, two locally made guns and scores of live bullets from smugglers in Ogun State.

Speaking to journalists, the acting Customs Area Controller of the Unit, Ag. Compt. Hussein Ejibunu, said the unit seized contraband worth N622million and recovered N107.8million from importers who underdeclared their cargoes at the Seaports in September, 2022.

According to Ejibunu, the unit also seized 7,328 pieces of foreign parboiled rice smuggled into the country from neighbouring Benin Republic.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further disclosed that 10 pieces of military camouflage bags, 121,550 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, were also intercepted.

He said, “Chief among the September seizures was a massive discovery of bales of 1,955 used clothing in an abandoned building around the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex.

“We made the discovery and evacuation using combined strategies of intelligence, tact and enforcement. Also within the same period, a large cache of premium motor spirit (PMS) ingeniously concealed inside sacks was intercepted at the Badagry Axis of Lagos State. Other seizures recorded within the same period are, 7,328 x 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice.

“121,550 litres of premium motor spirit; 68 cartons of frozen poultry; 37 crates of eggs used to conceal rice; 150 kg parcels of Indian Hemp;10 pieces of military Camouflage bags, six units of imported used cars also known as Tokunbo; 1 unit of pump action rifle; 2 units of locally made guns and 35 live cartridges.”

Ejibunu, however, disclosed that the unit was battled ready for the ember period which he said smuggling will increase due to the yuletide period.

He also disclosed that the petroleum products seized were disposed off because of it volatile nature.

“We are aware that smugglers desperation rises towards the yuletide period. In view of this, we are strategizing ahead of them, not only to seize their wares but also to arrest and make them face prosecution.

“For the seized petroleum products, we have gotten them safely disposed due to their volatile nature. I want to advise patriotic members of border communities through which petrol is smuggled to report to us for timely interception, seizure and arrests.

“These quantities of petroleum products in the hands of smugglers could burn down communities and endanger lives and property in the event of fire.

“Also, five suspects were arrested in connection with some of the seizures mentioned above. Interestingly, the Federal High Court passed three judgements in favor of this Unit on three criminal cases; securing the conviction of six people for being in possession of smuggled goods. While six civil suits against the Unit were dismissed for lack of merit,” he added.

Speaking on the 1,955 bale of foreign used clothing seized by the unit, Ejibunu said the seizure was the highest seizure by the service in 2022.

“The seizsure of used clothing is the highest single seizure made by the service this year, and we have commenced investigation to know those behind this massive importation, and at what entry point these clothes came into the country.”

“Used clothing in commercial quantity falls under absolute prohibition. They have been seized and we are on the trail of the smugglers to get them arrested.

“Smuggling of used clothes has economic and health implications on our people. The government in it’s wisdom wants the local textile industry to enjoy protection and create more jobs for Nigerians from the cotton farms through the textile and garment factories to our markets,” he stated.