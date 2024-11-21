8 The Murtala Muhammed Airport command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), announced 94 percent increase in import duty of the command in 2024, generating N144.2 billion.

In a press briefing by the command’s Customs Area Controller, Compt. Micheal Awe, the command generated N144.2 billion between January to October 2024 as against N74.28 billion recorded in the same period of 2023.

According to him, the amount generated was attributed to enhanced trade facilitation, improved stakeholder compliance, effective law enforcement, strategic resource deployment, interagency collaboration, efficient cargo clearance and intelligent risk management strategies.

According to the Customs boss, the command also intercepted contraband worth N3.32 billion imported into the country from Canada, Turkiye among others between July to October.

“The NCS under my leadership during the period under review January to October 2024, generated revenue worth N144.2 billion from Customs duties and other charges. In comparison to the revenue collected in the same period in 2023 which stood at N74.28 billion this clearly shows a progressive difference of N69.9 billion, depicting 94% increase.”

“The Controller said that the efforts to combat illicit trade yielded impressive results, with total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of seized items amounting to N3,32 billion between July and October 2024.

“The seized items contravened some of the provisions of the extant laws as enshrined in the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCS Act) 2023.

“These items include 23 Pieces of Walkie Talkies; 175 Pieces of Military Helmets; 50 Pieces of Drones; 10 Packs of Canadian Cannabis Sativa and 250 pieces of Live Turtles.

Others are, seven packages of 200mg & 225mg of Tramadol Hydrochloride; 1.5kg of Pangolin Scales and 0.2kg of Porcupine Pins,” he stated.

He also stated that to boost revenue collection, facilitate legitimate trade and curb smuggling, the Command implemented initiatives such as streamlined clearance procedures, enhanced cargo inspection and examination, improved intelligence gathering and sharing, collaboration with other security agencies, and regular stakeholder engagements.

Compt. Awe assured that moving forward, the Command will enhance trade facilitation measures, strengthen anti-smuggling efforts, improve stakeholder engagement and leverage on technology for efficient operations.

“I express appreciation to the comptroller general of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi and his management team for their unwavering support in carrying out official tasks effectively. Similarly, I hail officers and men of the command for their hard work and dedication towards achieving this great feat.

“Finally, I recognise our stakeholders, including importers, exporters and clearing agents for their cooperation and compliance to extant laws,” Compt. Awe stated.