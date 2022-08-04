Team Nigeria duo of Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha and Rosemary Chukwuma have cruised to the final of the women’s 100m at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after finishing second in their heat respectively yesterday.

Nwokocha, the Olympics and World Championship semifinalist, ran 11.06sc to second behind Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia who ran 11.04 to qualify for the women’s 100m final event.

Chukwuma, on her part, ran 11.05 to come second behind England’s Daryll Neita who finished first in heat 3 with 10.9 sc.

Team Nigeria’s third athlete in the semifinals race, Joy Udo-Gabriel, failed to make it to the final after finishing 6th with 11.45s in heat3.

In the men’s 100m semifinals, Team Nigeria’s trio of Godson Oke Oghenebrume, Favour Ashe and Raymond Ekevwo failed to make the final after finishing 9th, 3rd and 7th respectively in their heat.

Godson Oke Oghenebrume ran 10.52sc in heat 1 while the duo of Favour Ashe and Ekevwo ran 10.24sc and 10.36sc respectively in heat 2.