As the calendar flips to December 31, the Nigerian political/public service space is set to celebrate an icon of nationhood in Nigeria – Dr. Dakuku Adol Peterside. This enigmatic leader, renowned for his intellectual sagacity , strategic thinking and pursuit of excellence, has left an ineradicable mark on the nation. As he clocks 54, it’s fitting to reflect on his remarkable journey and the values that have defined his path.

Dr. Peterside’s foray into politics and public service has been nothing short of exceptional. His ability to navigate complex situations with ease, coupled with his unwavering commitment to national strategic interests, has made him a formidable force in Nigeria’s political and economic trajectories. His relentless pursuit of excellence has inspired a generation of leaders, and his impact on nation building is undeniable.

Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a unique ability to balance theory and practice. Equiped with a rich academic background, coupled with an extensive experience in politics and public service, he has a rare understanding of the complexities of Nigeria’s development challenges. This expertise has been invaluable in shaping policies and driving change at various levels of governance.

Peterside was among the early trail blazers. When he graduated from RUniversity of Science and Technology (UST )Port Harcourt , he joined the public service. He was first appointed Special Assistant to former governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, on Student and Youth Affairs in August 1999 at the young age of 29. He also served as Local Government Chairman , Rivers State Commissioner for Works, among others.

Burning in an unquenchable desire to further explore the academic world for advanced knowledge, Peterside proceeded to University of Port Harcourt, Kellogg School of Management Chicago and Harvard University Boston at different times . He also passed through Stellenbosch Business School and Galilee College where he bagged higher degrees and certificate programs, including a PhD in Organizational Behavior.

All these moulded him into an indispensable egg head in public service and national development. He is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management, a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants of Nigeria, Fellow of Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CIOLT), and a member of the Institute of Medical Laboratory Sciences of Nigeria.

One of Peterside’s most notable years as a public servant is his tenure as the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). During his time at the helm, he brought sanity to the agency, revamping and rejigging the system to achieve unprecedented success. His leadership style, characterized by loyalty, integrity, and a commitment to excellence, inspired his team to strive towards nurturing and building a government agency that was deemed fit to clinch the Public Organization of the year 2016 award.

His contributions as a member of the House of Representatives bear eloquent testimony to his dedication to public service. From 2011 to 2015, he served as the chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream). In that capacity, he oversaw strategic national oil and gas establishments, including the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), and Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC).

One of his notable contributions to legislation was his role in sponsoring and championing the Petroleum Industry Bill as chairman of the technical committee of the House. Determined to initiate reforms in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, Dr. Peterside’s efforts to ensure the bill scales through helped shape the country’s energy policy. Due to his commitment to knowledge sharing and his expertise in the field, he presented 36 scholarly papers in five countries on the reform of the oil and gas industry and government institutions in developing countries.

Beyond his accomplishments in public service, Dr. Peterside is a respected columnist who has mastered the art of balancing objective criticism of government policies with constructive solutions. His insightful writings have provided a platform for nuanced discussions on national issues, offering readers a deeper understanding of the complexities surrounding Nigeria’s development.

As a multipurpose consultant, Dr. Peterside has advised five state governments and numerous firms on public policy and investment relations. His contributions have been invaluable in shaping government policies and driving investment in critical sectors. This has not only enhanced economic growth but also contributed to the development of human capital in Nigeria.

Armed with a leadership style that is characterised by his ability to inspire and motivate those around him, his commitment to excellence has earned him the admiration of his peers and the affection of most Nigerians. As former Rivers State governor, Chibuike Amaechi, once noted, Dr. Peterside has remained steadfast, even in the face of adversity, demonstrating a rare breed of loyalty and dedication.

As he celebrates his 54th birthday, we honour his remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s development. his tenacity, unwavering commitment to excellence, and unshakeable optimism deserve recognition. We acknowledge the impact of his leadership, the inspiration he has provided to a generation of Nigerians in dire need of guidance and direction, as well as the transformative change he has brought to institutions.

Here’s to wish you many more years of service, leadership, and inspiration, Dr. Dakuku Peterside! May your special day be a celebration of the values that have defined your journey, and may your future endeavors be guided by the same unalloyed devotion to excellence and national strategic interests.

– Nelson, a journalists, writes from Abuja