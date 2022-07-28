The Mailantarki Football Academy made a historic launch into the round of sixteen in the ongoing Dan Cup ’22 after rampaging Hinna Football Club of Norway 5-0

The Norwegian club proved to be stubborn just to be undone late before the break by Ibrahim Sani’s sumptuous strike.

Unlike the first half, the Mailantarki boys were all over Stavanger based club as they went behind further by four goals courtesy of Seyi David, Emmanuel Papo, Hamza Sani and Abubakar Ibrahim.

Ibrahim Sani Dembele emerged Star of the fixture after he added two assists to his opener coupled with clever deliveries in midle of the park.

The Mailantarki lads will lock horns with Staal Jørpeland IL from Norway later Thursday, 28th July by 13:55 pm (12:55 pm Nigerian time)