The Association of Corporate Communications and Marketing Professionals in Banks (ACAMB) has applauded the legacies of its deceased pioneer president, Mallam Kabir Dangogo. His visionary leadership, dedication to excellence and mentorship inspired generations of professionals.

Mallam Dangogo, a trailblazer and mentor, passed away on Thursday night, March 6, 2025, at 76, leaving behind a profound legacy in the Nigerian Banking and Communications Industry.

As ACAMB’s founding president, the group said, he played a pivotal role in shaping the association into a respected body that has consistently elevated Corporate Communications and Marketing standards in Nigeria’s banking sector.

“His visionary leadership, dedication to excellence, and commitment to mentorship inspired generations of professionals, making him a cornerstone of the Banking industry.

“Beyond ACAMB, Mallam Dangogo was a bridge-builder, fostering collaboration and innovation. He was widely recognised for his strategic insights, integrity, and commitment to ethical communication practices,” it pointed out.

Reacting to this sorrowful development, ACAMB president Rasheed Bolarinwa said: “Mallam Kabir Dangogo was a true icon and a beacon of excellence. His legacy as ACAMB’s pioneer President will remain a source of inspiration. While we mourn his passing, we celebrate his remarkable life and the lasting impact he made on our association and the broader communications community. I pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) grants his family the fortitude to bear this loss. And may his soul rest in eternal peace.”

He stressed that ACAMB extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and all touched by his wisdom and leadership, adding that the association remains committed to upholding the values he championed.

ACAMB is the umbrella body for corporate communications and marketing professionals in Nigeria’s banking sector.