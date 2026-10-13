Dangote Cement Plc’s Obajana Plant in Kogi State will begin its 2026 Unity Football Tournament on Friday, October 16, with five host and neighbouring communities expected to participate in the competition.

The tournament will bring together teams from Oyo, Iwaa, Apata, Jakura and Obajana at the Dangote Academy, with organisers aiming to promote peaceful coexistence and strengthen relationships among the participating communities.

The company’s Group Head of Social Performance, Wakeel Olayiwola, said the competition was designed to encourage community participation, youth engagement and social inclusion through football.

He said sporting activities could help bridge social differences and foster mutual understanding among communities.

Plant Director of Dangote Cement, Obajana Plant, Azad Nawabuddin, urged the Local Organising Committee (LOC) to work with relevant stakeholders to ensure the smooth conduct of the competition.

He identified player accreditation, security, medical support, logistics and adherence to competition rules as key areas requiring attention to ensure a safe and fair tournament.

Head of Social Performance at the plant, Prince Ademola Adeyemi, said the competition was intended to achieve more than winning trophies, noting that it would provide opportunities for young people to develop teamwork, discipline and leadership skills.

He added that the tournament would also help identify emerging football talents and encourage positive youth engagement across the participating communities.

Secretary of the LOC, Iguoba John, confirmed that the competition would officially open on Friday, October 16.

John said community-based sporting activities could strengthen relationships between organisations and their host communities while promoting social cohesion and mutual trust.

Speaking on behalf of the participating communities, Apata youth chairman, Ayodele Julius, pledged the support of local youths and assured the organisers of their commitment to maintaining peace and cooperation throughout the competition.

LOC chairman Idris Emmanuel disclosed that the committee had scheduled the unveiling of the tournament jerseys for October 12 and 13 as part of activities leading up to the opening ceremony.

He called on traditional rulers, community leaders, youth organisations and sports enthusiasts to support the competition and encourage participation from their respective communities.

The LOC vice-chairman, Idowu Olukasam Owolabi, also urged participating teams and supporters to uphold discipline, fair play and mutual respect throughout the tournament.

The competition forms part of efforts to use community sports to encourage interaction among youths and strengthen relationships between Dangote Cement and communities around its Obajana operations.