The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has constituted a 12-member specialist Aircraft Accident Investigation Board to investigate the ATR aircraft accident in Ondo State, establish the circumstances surrounding the crash, determine its causes, and recommend measures to prevent a recurrence.

A statement by the NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the Service was intensifying efforts in support of ongoing search and recovery operations following the tragic accident involving its ATR 42 aircraft, NAF 931, at Igbokoda, Ondo State, on October 5, 2026.

He extended the Service’s heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, colleagues, and all those affected by the tragedy.

According to Ejodame, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, had directed sustained search and recovery efforts, alongside a comprehensive investigation into the accident, in furtherance of his commitment to establishing the facts surrounding the incident.

He said Air Vice Marshal E.O.E. Ebiowe, head of the Investigation and Recovery Team, was coordinating the wider response, while Air Vice Marshal F.O. Ankeli served as president of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board.

“This arrangement ensures a coordinated approach to recovery operations alongside a structured, specialist investigation into the circumstances of the accident,” he said.

He explained that the 12-member board comprised experienced personnel with specialist expertise in aviation operations, flight safety, piloting, air traffic control, aircraft engineering, maintenance, medical services, and other relevant technical disciplines.

It also included representatives of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), bringing additional civilian aviation expertise to the process.

“This multidisciplinary composition is intended to support a thorough, objective, and credible investigation guided by established aviation safety procedures,” he said.

The board is mandated to examine relevant operational, technical, environ