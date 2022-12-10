The Sustainability, Enterprise, and Responsibility Awards (The SEARS CSR Awards Africa), has announced Dangote Group, HIS Towers and BUA Group as the most responsible businesses in Africa at the 16th edition in Lagos recently.

Announcing the outcome of the panel of judges, the founder/CEO of The SERAS CSR Awards Africa, Mr. Ken Egbas said that these three organisations outperformed over 26 other organisations in the areas of climate, circularity and approach to the future of sustainability in Africa therefore, they deserve to get gold for doing good.

Speaking to the theme: Climate, Circularity, and the Future of Sustainability: Bridging the SDGs Gap through Impact Investing, the executive director at TruCSR/The SERAS CSR Awards Africa, Mary Ephraim said, “CSR and sustainability have gone through their evolution. From philanthropy (the era of being back) to CSR (the era of giving back) to sustainability (the era of going back), and now to circularity (the era of bringing back.)

“Through these various seasons, prosperity has never been a norm absent in Africa. Despite all the problems we face as a continent, capitalists have remained largely happy. Entrepreneurs have continued to be productive. Our peculiar challenges have given rise to innovation as never seen before. For the first season in our human history, we face an existential threat to our ability to live on this planet,” she said.