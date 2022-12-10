Fifteen-month-old Miracle was the joy of her parents. She was bubbly, playful and happy; her development was steady. Her parents live in a slum in Egbu behind Mayfair Hotel in Egbu, Owerri North LGA of Imo State.

On February 12 this year, her mother, Mrs Ololo had an urgent need to visit Relief Market in Owerri to buy something and requested her male neighbour to look after the baby when she wakes up, unsuspecting any harm.

About an hour later, she returned only to notice something was amiss. Miracle’s temperature was boiling as she had become suddenly sick. Immediately, she rushed to a nearby church for prayers for fear of what she called ‘an attack.’ However, after prayers, the pastor directed that the little lad be taken to hospital for medical attention.

Simply put, Miracle’s parents are poor, basically doing menial jobs to be able to feed; to save will be an overstatement.

According to her, the next day being Sunday, February 13, she took her daughter to Edozie Hospital Awaka in Owerri North LGA.

At the hospital, upon damping Miracle because of high fever, a nurse noticed reddish thighs, a sign of impact. Upon examination, it was noticed that the minor had been sexually violated. However, the medical team couldn’t manage the child and referred them to Holy Rosary Hospital, Emekuku in the same local government where she was pronounced dead on Monday, February 14. However, they incurred medical expenses of about N500,000 as the medical team battled to keep her alive.

Almost 10 months after her demise, Miracle is yet to be buried as her peasant parents have not been able to raise the slashed N150,000 the Holy Rosary Hospital management directed them to pay.

After her death, the father, Mr Henry Ololo reported the incident to the Imo State Committee on Ending Violence against Women and Girls (ISCEVAWG) and the team swung into action to get the culprit to book.

Mrs Joy Onuoha, director of Network for the Advancement of Vulnerable Persons (NAVP) and member ISCEVAWG told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the male neighbour was arrested but has since been bailed after which he absconded.

She said, “myself, Mr Udochukwu Chukwu of Ordinary Citizens Platform and Ms Marjorie Ezihe-Osuoha, founder of Sisters with a Goal Initiative, coordinator Onuru Ube coalition, all members of ISCEVAWG went together to report to the police.”

Onuoha said, “After the Ololos reported to ISCEVAWG for frontline intervention, the supposed distant neighbour and one of the close neighbours were arrested by the officers of Toronto police division but were granted bail, only for him to abscond. Nobody knows his whereabouts till date after he caused the death of a minor.

“After much efforts to get the suspect who is at large till date, the choice of burying the child came up and the matter was referred to the Imo State Ministry of Women Affairs and Vulnerable Group for support and possible actions but the ministry pushed back the case to us. An autopsy was thought to be carried out but we couldn’t because of lack of funds. Now the parents of Miracle just want to bury their daughter to allow her rest,” Onuoha said.

She said, “The ministry of Woman Affairs and Vulnerable Group has refused to intervene and expects us as ordinary citizens to do their job. These days when lawyers from the Ministry of Justice appear for prosecution, they expect us to give them money and this is very bad.”

The child rights activist called on spirited people to assist the Ololo family pay off the N150,000 hospital bill.

Onuoha said, “As we speak, Miracle is still in the morgue with her body in pieces. The hospital management has reduced the bill to N150,000 and the deceased’s family is appealing for financial support from the public to enable them bury the child. The truth is, they cannot raise that money and that is why we are appealing for financial support.

“Let’s not forget that the perpetrator of this dastardly act is walking about free after he cut short the life of innocent Miracle. We appeal to people to kindly help us pay the bills and lay her to rest. This is our appeal. The society has already failed Miracle but we can at least allow her rest from all this turmoil please.”

Currently, the Ololo family is going cap in hand to radio stations in Imo State to seek donations from people to assist them pay off the hospital bill.

On his part, Henry Ololo said, “The mortuary bill built up to the tune of N214,000 but we were asked to pay N150,000. Please help me to bury my little girl and bring closure to this unfortunate incident.”