Following incessant cases of kidnapping, residents of three communities in Alagbado area of Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, have fled their homes.

The communities which have been under intense attacks by kidnappers in recent times are Aseyori, Alubarika and Aleniboro phase II and phase III; all situated behind the popular Sobi Specialist Hospital, Alagbado, Okelele, Ilorin.

LEADERSHIP Weekend recalls that within one week two residents of the areas; one Alfa Aribidesi and a woman (both traders) were traced to their houses and killed by suspected kidnappers during struggles to abduct their children.

The kidnappers succeeded in kidnapping two daughters of Aribidesi and later demanded N10m as ransom.

The victims, it was gathered later escaped from the bush when their captors slept off.

And just this Wednesday, the kidnappers struck again and abducted three children in the area.

LEADERSHIP gathered that pockets of kidnapping cases had occurred in the area, but the relations of the victims refused to report such cases to the police.

In most cases, the relations of victims gathered money to pay as ransom to the kidnappers to secure the release of their people.

Residents of the areas who spoke with LEADERSHIP Weekend said,” Most of us have abandoned our houses and relocated to our family houses. Those who have not relocated cannot stay outside beyond 8.00 pm any longer and they are living in fears, hoping for God’s protection.”

The residents have also sent a save our souls (SOS)message to the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.