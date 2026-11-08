A baby has been found abandoned in a wrapper inside an uncompleted building along Layin Majema Street, off Ring Road, in Jos North local government area of Plateau State.

The discovery comes barely a week after another newborn baby was found abandoned in a bush around Naraguta community, also in Jos North LGA, raising fresh concerns over cases of newborn abandonment in the area.

LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that the latest baby, who was found with the umbilical cord still attached and covered in blood, was rescued by two residents, Ibrahim Muhammad Alfa Dan Agaji and his friend, Salim Alhassan Zaranda, after they heard cries coming from the roadside near Chemist in Yawo.

Narrating the incident, Ibrahim said, “We were passing through the area when we suddenly heard a baby crying. We became curious and decided to check where the sound was coming from.

“When we got closer, we discovered that it was a newborn baby wrapped in a cloth, with the umbilical cord still attached.”

Ibrahim added that the baby appeared to be in a stable condition and that they immediately moved to provide assistance.

He further disclosed that some residents claimed to have sighted a woman suspected to be the baby’s mother abandoning the child before fleeing the scene on a commercial motorcycle, popularly known as Okada.

He said, “We have taken the baby to Angwan Rogo Police Station for proper documentation and necessary intervention.”

The Police had yet to confirm the incident as at the time of this report.