It will be a failure on the part of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), if the pediatric Cough Syrup or other deadly drugs find their way into Nigeria, Nigerians have said, even as they have tasked the agency to be more proactive in carrying out its function of ensuring only safe drugs are in circulation.

On 5th of October 2022, the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued a global alert for over four (4) cough syrup brands – warning they could be linked to acute kidney injuries and the death of children in The Gambia in July, August, and September.

These suspected medical products: Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup, were manufactured by an Indian company, Maiden Pharmaceuticals, which had failed to provide guarantees about their safety.

From reports of parents to health authorities revealed how their children were unable to pass urine after being given the syrups. As their condition worsened, efforts to save their lives were fruitless resulting in the deaths of over 66 children.

A mother of two in Lagos State, Mrs Helen Ifeanyi told me that many mothers believe in orthodox drugs, adding that it is pathetic to know that children could die as a result of consuming some of the drugs manufactured by popular companies like the Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

Since 70 per cent of drugs consumed in Nigeria are either imported from India or China, Mrs Ifeanyi however tasked NAFDAC, to be more proactive in carrying out its duties of preserving the wellbeing of Nigerians.

In the same vein, a banker, Mr Stanley Moses, has tasked the Agency to strictly carryout its pharmacovigilance plans, to ensure that only safe drugs are in circulation, adding that, “it will be a failure on the part of NAFDAC, if the Chloroquine syrup saga that happened in 1990 in Nigeria; Paracetamol syrup disaster at University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan and Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) in 1990, and the ‘My Pikin’ saga in 2008, repeats itself again.

In response, the director general, NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye said the Pediatric Cough Syrup Saga is a worrisome development which once again beams a searchlight on the essence of effective regulation and control of medical products. She assured that NAFDAC is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that these products do not cause harm to our people.

Resident media consultant, NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola told me that, “The Pre-Shipment Clean Report of Inspection and Analysis of imported medicines and other NAFDAC Regulated Products from India and China has been overhauled by the DG, to prevent substandard and falsified products from getting into the country.

“With this the DG has literally taken the battle against circulation of substandard falsified medicines to the countries of origin, thereby heavily reducing the incidence of illicit drugs in Nigeria,” Akintola added.