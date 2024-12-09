The International Institute of Islamic Therapy, Nigeria, held its ninth convention and convocation ceremony of class 2024 on Saturday at the National Mosque in Abuja, celebrating the achievements of 27 graduating students.

The event attracted dignitaries, families and friends who gathered to honour the graduating students.

The convocation celebrated graduates across major subjects of prophetic herbs like the clinical hijamah (cupping), health science, and spiritual healing. Comprising diploma and certificate courses.

In his speech, the provost of the institute, Sheikh Abu Mazeedatilkhayr Bn Sa’eed, after expressing gratitude to Allah, congratulating the graduands and recounting the institute’s achievements, stressed that the institute’s academic curriculum is balanced, covering the core areas of prophetic medicine. The curriculum combines classroom-based learning with external activities with a determination to help students find and develop interests that can be pursued independently in future.

He said, “All of our programs are taught practically, regarding ailments from everyday experiences, therapy, sickness management, and curative remedies. The certification program is a six-month course in the major subjects of prophetic herbs, clinical hijamah (cupping), health science, and spiritual healing, with complementary classes in dream analysis and ethics of healing practice.

“Our classes are theoretical, clinical and practical. The presentation of supervised and a minimum of ten sessions of effective clinical cupping are among the prerequisites for certification for every student.

“This academy has trained senior public servants, entrepreneurs, Muslim clergy, health workers, medical practitioners, homemakers, uniform men and women in security service, and government political appointees. Therefore, students have networked beyond the learning and practice of prophetic medicines during class hours, and Allah has indeed favoured us with moral discipline and clarity of purpose.”

He, therefore, called on the government to pay attention to the quacks in the prophetic medicine.

“I thank the Federal Government of Nigeria for recognising alternative and complementary medicines. I use this opportunity to call on the government of Nigeria to further look beyond the traditional medicines and help sieve out the quacks from the practice of prophetic medicine and also assist in regulating the practice, especially the conduct of hijamah, which is expected to be clinical.”

In the same vein, the guest speaker Imam Buhari Muhammad Musa, who spoke on the theme: “Seeking The Face of Allah in Difficult Times”, said the nation is facing some challenges due to what has been done to the past heroes until we seek Allah’s forgiveness before normalcy can return to the country. He said, “When we look at what is happening to us as a nation, you will believe that something has gone wrong from the evolution of this country. All those who sacrificed for this country to emerge, how did we pay them back? They were massacred. So, we must return to Allah to seek forgiveness and repentance and rely solely on Him to attain tranquillity.”

Multiple categories of fellowship and honourary awards marked the event’s highlights.