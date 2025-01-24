The chairman of the Northern State Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed deep sadness over the demise of former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lt. General Jeremiah Timbut Useni, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 82, after a protracted illness.

In a condolence message on behalf of the 19 northern State governors, Governor Yahaya described the late General JT Useni as a committed patriot, a seasoned military officer, and an exemplary statesman who dedicated his life to the service of the nation.

He noted the former Minister’s remarkable role in the development of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and his steadfast commitment to national unity and progress when he served as a Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, stating that his contributions would remain indelible in the annals of Nigeria’s history.

“Lt. General Useni was a highly respected leader whose remarkable service in both military and civil capacities left a significant impact on Nigeria’s governance and development. His wealth of experience, wisdom, and commitment to national unity will be sorely missed,” Governor Yahaya remarked.

The NSGF chairman extended his condolences to Governor Caleb Muftwang, the government and people of Plateau State, where the late General hailed from, as well as his family and associates, urging them to take solace in his exemplary life and enduring legacies of patriotism and service.

“On behalf of the Northern Governors’ Forum, I offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, our dear brother, Governor Caleb Muftwang, the good people of Plateau State, and indeed the entire nation. We pray Almighty God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give his loved ones the fortitude to bear this great loss,” he added.