Psalm 84:7; and

Exodus 14:24-25

Strange money: they allow a person save his money only for all his money to disappear; Witchcraft attacks: they wage witchcraft war against a person and the person cannot prosper; Satanic arrows: which may sometimes be felt physically or spiritually; The desert spirits: No matter how much a person has, very soon it would soon become a desert; (16.) Evil marks: The marks on the face of a person. Those marks are curses;

(17.) Curses: Somebody labouring under a course of deceleration and slows a person down;

(18.) Evil covenants: The person enters into an evil covenant.

I am praying for somebody here: every covenant you have entered into consciously and unconsciously that is decelerating your speed, I break it in the name of Jesus!*

(19) Progress diverters;

(20) Evil reporters.

Decelerating dreams

– When you are dreaming of going back to your old school;- Going back to your old house;- Seeing dead relatives;

– Wearing old clothes;

– going back to your place of birth;

– playing with old friends in the dream that you have not seen since you grew up;

– Climbing a mountain in the dream and not getting anywhere;- Being in a steering less vehicle;

– Being inside a driverless bus;

– Being lost in a forest or wilderness;

– Always seeing yourself in the same spot or inside a building which you cannot see physically;

– Being held down by overpowering forces;

– Taking exams in your dreams you already passed physically;

– Going back to your apprenticeship workshop;

– Going back to your primary school with students you studied with, many years ago;

– Seeing corpses, coffins, attending funerals in the dream;

-Being handcuffed or chained;

– Walking barefooted;- Hair of a person being removed in the dream;- Trying to cross a river but cannot;

– Seeing yourself in a market and not buying anything; &

– Seeing yourself travelling and being deported.

Today, you need to:

Surround your life to Jesus; and Pray the anti decelerating prayers we are going to start now. Pray it with reckless violence.

PRAYER POINTS

Where is the Lord God of Elijah? Arise, swallow my stubborn enemies, in the name of Jesus.

(Ask the Lord to forgive you of any sin that is against your divine acceleration)

Powers pressing down my head, die in the name of Jesus; Powers slowing down my progress, die in the name of Jesus; The battle of working without gain, scatter! in the name of Jesus; Battle distributors, I am not your candidate, die in the name of Jesus; Wicked spirits burying answers to my prayers, I bury you now, in the name of Jesus; O heavens arise, swallow any problem that does not want to let me go, in the name of Jesus; Witchcraft powers gathered to fight me, destroy yourselves, in the name of Jesus; My name, hear the word of the Lord: jump out of every evil altar, in the name of Jesus; Powers commanding serpents against me, fall down and die, in the name of Jesus; Domestic witchcraft pressing down my head, die in the name of Jesus; O God arise, and make me a mysterious wonder, in the name of Jesus; and Decelerating powers, I am not your candidate, die in the name of Jesus.

God bless you in Jesus name, amen.

Shalom Aleichem