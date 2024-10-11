Advertisement

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has called on local communities to support the federal government forces to end banditry and other sundry crimes.

He made the call during a tour of the North-West Theatre on Thursday.

Matawalle, in a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media, Ahmad Dan-Wudil, on Friday, said the tour was part of the Federal Government’s strategic efforts to address the ongoing insecurity plaguing the North-West region.

The Minister at Gundumi village addressed the community regarding the long-standing closure of the Gundumi-Isa Road in Sokoto State due to insecurity.

He assured the residents that the road would be reopened without delay and that a military camp would be established along the route to enhance security and facilitate the resumption of normal economic activities.

“The President is fully committed to ending insecurity in Northern Nigeria, and we are here to ensure that no stone is left unturned,” the Minister was qouted as saying in the statement.

Matawalle proceeded to Isa local government area of the State, where he was warmly welcomed by the chairman, Hon. Sharifu Abubakar Kamarawa, and the Emir of Isa, alongside local elders and council members.

The Minister called on the people to remain vigilant and collaborate with security agencies by providing timely and relevant intelligence.

In response, the chairman of Isa LGA expressed gratitude to the Minister for the visit and pledged the full support of the local government council.

Matawalle also visited the village of Turba, where he engaged directly with the residents, assuring them of the deployment of additional military personnel to reinforce security. En route to Sabon Birni, the Minister made a stop-over at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Sabon Birni.

The Minister addressed the troops, commending their resilience and dedication to defending the nation.

He assured them that their welfare and logistics needs would be promptly addressed, urging them to maintain their focus and determination in ongoing operations.

Matawalle on arrival in Sabon Birni was received by the chairman of Sabon Birni LGA, Alhaji Ayuba Hashimu, at the local government secretariat.

He appealed to the local community to actively support the military and offer prayers for the troops who continue to make the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the nation.

The Minister further assured the residents that a military base would soon be established between Sabon Birni and Tsamaye to enhance the security of the region.

Recognising the devastation caused by banditry, the Minister also visited several villages that have become epicenters of insecurity, including Hawan Duro and Mai Lalle. In these areas, where many residents have been displaced, he conducted a thorough evaluation of the situation and promised the deployment of additional military personnel, offering hope to the displaced populations that they would soon be able to return to their homes.

In Goronyo LGA, the Minister was welcomed by the chairman, Engr. Zubairu Yari, and local government officials .

He reiterated the Federal Government’s determination to establish military camps along critical routes, particularly the Kwanar Mahalba-Goronyo axis.

He acknowledged the essential support provided by the Sokoto State Government, particularly in supplying operational vehicles to enhance military operations in the state.

Throughout the tour,Matawalle underscored the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to restoring peace and security across Northern Nigeria and the nation as a whole.

He highlighted the appointment of key northerners in critical defense roles—including the Ministers of Defence, National Security Adviser, Ministers of Police Affairs, and the Chief of Defence Staff—underscoring the President’s determination to achieve lasting security in the region.

The Minister expressed his profound appreciation to the military personnel actively engaged in ongoing operations, emphasizing that their sacrifices would not be in vain. “The efforts of our troops are deeply appreciated by the entire nation,” he stated, while urging communities to remain cooperative with security agencies in the collective fight against insurgency and banditry.

Dr. Matawalle’s security tour in Sokoto sends a clear message that the Federal Government remains resolute in its mission to restore peace in the North-West. With the deployment of additional troops and the establishment of new military bases, the residents of Sokoto and other states in the North-West region can look forward to a future free from the scourge of banditry.