local government party chairmen, and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State, have strongly criticised the ongoing reconciliation efforts led by a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe, describing the process as a “hoax” and questioned the committee’s intentions.

At a public hearing of the Secretariat Subcommittee of the Olorogun O’tega Emerhor-led Reconciliation Committee for Delta Central held at the PTI Conference Centre in Effurun, stakeholders presented memoranda, expressing their concerns. They argued that the State’s party chairman has lost moral ground to lead reconciliation efforts and therefore cannot be trusted to midwife any reconciliation.

The Delta Central stakeholders, who consistently expressed dissatisfaction with Elder Omeni Sobotie’s leadership of the State Working Committee (SWC) of APC, advocated for a shift in focus from the unproductive reconciliation committee to a 2023 Elections Evaluation Committee. This committee would investigate the actions of party leaders during the last governorship election, identifying and sanctioning saboteurs to prevent similar betrayals in 2027 elections.

Top leaders of APC in Delta Central Senatorial District, including a former member of Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Abel Oshevire, a chieftain of the party, Chief Christopher Ominimini Obivwevbi, a member of the State Working Committee, Hon. Chuks Erhire, the State Woman Leader, Mrs. Ana Agoda, the chairman, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Hon. Onoabedje Obakpororo, chairman, Uvwie Local Government Area, Hon. Illeleji Wilfred, and Papa Tuesday Onoge, strongly criticised the state’s party chairman and the state working committee for failing to provide effective leadership to the party.

The prominent stakeholders accused the state party chairman of failing to convene or hold any executive meeting with the State Working Committee members or engage with local government executives since assuming office.

Furthermore, they alleged that the chairman was unfamiliar with the locations of the party’s local government offices, including the one in his own Ughelli North local government area. They emphasised that the party’s poor performance in recent elections was largely due to the ineffective leadership and lack of vision from the state chairman and working committee members.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s 2023 pre-election reconciliation efforts were noted, but concerns remained. Despite Hon Victor Ochei receiving significant concessions – two House of Assembly seats and delegates for national convention, Senate, and House of Representatives primaries – he didn’t support the party. This they argued raises questions about preventing future betrayal in 2027 if those involved in the 2023 debacle aren’t held accountable.

Chief Christopher Ominimini Obivwevbi, representing APC Ughelli North Elders and Leaders, stated that the party would have won the last election if not for the betrayal by some of its top leaders. He emphasised that those who betrayed the party were not ordinary members or followers, but leaders who failed to uphold the party’s interests.

Obivwevbi stressed the need to review the party’s performance in the last elections, noting that a post-election review was essential after every election. He questioned the purpose of a reconciliation committee, suggesting instead that an evaluation committee should be established to investigate the 2023 elections and recommend sanctions for those who betrayed the party.

“The first thing to do is to review our performance in the last elections. After every election, there should be a post-election review. What we need is not a reconciliation Committee, who is reconciling who, who is the aggrieved person at what time is the person aggrieved?,” Obivwevbi said. “We need to evaluate what happened and identify areas for improvement. Those who traded with the party’s mandate must be held accountable before we can move forward.”

He emphasised that the evaluation committee would serve as a deterrent to potential betrayers in future elections, ensuring that the party learns from its mistakes and moves forward with integrity. “The reconciliation committee is a distraction from the real issues.” said Chief Christopher Ominimini Obivwevbi.

Hon. Abel Oshevire added, “The State Chairman has failed to provide effective leadership. He hasn’t called a single executive meeting since taking office. How can he reconcile the party when he can’t even manage his own team?”

A stakeholder from Delta Central suggested replacing the reconciliation committee with a 2023 Elections Evaluation Committee. “We need to investigate the role of party leaders during the governorship elections and recommend sanctions for saboteurs to deter similar actions in 2027.”

“Uvwie APC LGA Chairman, Hon. Illeleji Wilfred, presented a scathing indictment of Elder Sobotie, citing his inability to mobilize the party before and after the election. Wilfred argued that the State party chairman hindered Delta APC’s progress. “The current leadership has become a clog in the progress of Delta APC. It’s time for a change,” he said. He then moved for a no-confidence vote against the chairman and State Working Committee, which delegates unanimously approved with a resounding ‘yes’.”

Other speakers urged party leaders to reflect on their actions and apologize to members they betrayed by abandoning the governorship candidate, which one member described as ‘witchcraft and crab mentality.’ This betrayal led to the party’s loss in the 2023 governorship election.

Chief Onoge questioned the effectiveness of the reconciliation efforts, saying, “If the leaders who are fighting each other at the top are not in the meeting to explain their grievances and probably forgive each other, what’s the point of the meeting when the dramatic personnel are all absent?”

Delegates reaffirmed support for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s candidacy in 2027, citing his capacity, followership, and courage to challenge the PDP. “He’s the only visible person right now in the party who can dislodge the PDP in Delta,” said a delegate.

In response, Elder Godsday Orubebe urged party members to focus on the future, stating that the current executives are transitional and will be d by a more inclusive leadership structure.

“Our party’s reward system is poor because of disunity amongst leaders,” Orubebe said. “We’ll select the next EXCO from every ward, ensuring all leaders are involved and it’s all-embracing, from wards to local governments.” However, stakeholders remain skeptical. “We’ve heard promises before,” said Hon. Chuks Erhire. “We need action, not words.”

The hearing highlighted deep-seated concerns within the party, with stakeholders demanding accountability, effective leadership, and sanctions for saboteurs to prevent future betrayal.