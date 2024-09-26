FC Bethel Sporting has emerged as the winner of the 1XCUP 2024 Grassroot Competition, defeating Gunners Link in the thrilling final.

The highly contested match, which was played at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, ended 2-1 in favour of FC Bethel Sporting, cementing their position as the second winner of the prestigious grassroots football tournament.

The first half of the match ended in a stalemate, with neither team able to break the deadlock in a goalless 45 minutes. However, Bethel Sporting dominated the second half, netting two crucial goals, including one from tournament top scorer, Nwanna Okechukwu.

However, Gunners Link thought they had snatched an equalizer in the dying minutes, but their jubilation was short-lived as the linesman’s flag shot up, ruling the goal out for offside, leaving Gunners Link players and fans stunned.

Speaking at the end of the match, FC Bethel Sporting coach Nathaniel Olagunju believed his team’s triumph over Gunners Link was a result of hard work. “We worked hard for this, and bookmakers tipped us to be champions. And here we are, our hard work paid off. At halftime, I told my team all we needed was one goal to restore our confidence and philosophy. But we scored two goals. In grassroots football, scoring two goals doesn’t guarantee a win, so we didn’t relax.”

Regarding his opponents, Olagunju said: “I think they’re a good side. We’ve played each other in several tournaments and know each other well. They won 2-1 in the group stage of this competition, but we were confident we’d be champions. We had opportunities, and we took it,” he said.

Gunner’s Link FC coach, Adefila Careca, reflected on a proud final for the runners-up. “I am proud of my boys,” he said. “In football, you win some and lose some. Unfortunately, we lost the final to FC Bethel Sporting. We respected them as a team and gave them a run for their money.”

Asked if the team played to instructions, he said: “The team followed my instruction, and that is football for you. The fact that we lost doesn’t mean the team didn’t play to instruction. It’s only because Mother Luck was not on our side.”

FC Bethel Sporting striker Nwanna Okechukwu expressed his excitement: “I feel great to be a winner and the highest goal scorer of this year’s competition with 12 goals. It is something we have been working for since the beginning of the competition. From the kick of the competition, everyone tipped us to win the cup and cash prize and at the end of it, we won. At half time, our coach told us that we were in charge of the match and only to score the goal was what was missing and I am glad we won.”

Earlier, in the third place match, Emaljus emerged victorious against Emiloju in a tightly contested third-place match, which ended in a goalless draw. The stalemate was eventually broken through a penalty shootout, where Emaljus secured a 5-4 win. Their triumph earned Emaljus a cash prize of N3 million. Bethel Sporting, the tournament champions, took home a whopping N10 million cash prize, while runners-up Gunners Link received a consolation prize of N5 million.