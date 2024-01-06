Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has stated that his administration is dedicated to ensuring the completion of all ongoing projects and initiating new ones for the sustainable development of the state.

The governor made this announcement on Friday while inspecting the construction of a storm drainage channel from Owa-Alero and its environs through Owa-Alizomor and Owa-Ofie to link the Iyi-Amah stream in the Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work, emphasizing that his administration has zero tolerance for project abandonment.

“For the past few days, we have been going around to inspect projects. We are taking advantage of the dry season to assess how many projects will be completed. We are here to see what they have done because you cannot gauge the extent of work just from the paperwork. I am very impressed seeing what they have done,” he said.

Oborevwori said that the stormwater channel would help discharge water from Owa-Alero to the Iyi-Ama stream.

“They have assured us that the job will be completed in the next four months. I am satisfied with the work done so far by the contractor, CCECC. What is going on here is the same thing happening in Warri. The other phase of the Warri storm drainage project will soon commence. The only way to deal with the floodwater problems here is to build this stormwater drainage, and that’s what we are doing here. The major work of about 75 per cent has been done already. The remaining 25 per cent will be completed by April,” Oborevwori said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was conducted around the project site by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Mr. Fred Edafiogho, and the Project Consultant, Mr. John Onwualu.

(NAN)