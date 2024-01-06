The Kano State Police Command has reported the arrest of 2,931 suspects allegedly involved in armed robbery, kidnapping, culpable homicide, and various other crimes across different areas of the state during 2023.

Mr. Hussaini Gumel, the State Commissioner of Police, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Saturday, stating that all the suspects had undergone prosecution.

He said that the crimes took place in 44 local government areas within the state. The command’s operatives successfully apprehended 337 suspected armed robbers, 55 suspected kidnappers, 65 suspected drug dealers, and 68 suspected motor thieves. Additionally, other suspects were arrested for offenses such as tricycle theft, fraud, and involvement in thuggery (Yan dabas).

“Within the year under review, we received a total of 662 repentant thugs and rescued 25 kidnapping victims and 63 trafficking victims,” explained the Commissioner.

Regarding the items recovered during the year, the police confiscated four AK-47 rifles, one Beretta pistol, one anti-riot gunner, eight double-barreled guns, two Makarov pistols, five English pistols, 53 locally made guns, 12 Dane guns, and 14 toy guns. Other recoveries included 83 ammunition, 26 cartridges, 205 motor vehicles, 34 tricycles, and 86 motorcycles, as well as 3,079 mobile phones and 990 cartons of fake and expired drugs, among other items.

The Commissioner stressed the command’s crackdown against phone snatchers, especially those creating havoc in the metropolis. He directed Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers across the 44 local government areas to heighten security measures to curb criminal activities.

Seeking support and cooperation from the public, the Police Commissioner urged residents to provide information that could help in apprehending miscreants. He assured that the police were fully prepared to confront any individual or group undermining the state’s peaceful environment.

He also called for continued support and cooperation from the residents to ensure a safer environment.

(NAN)