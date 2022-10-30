The Delta State government has empowered 565 widows through its Widows Skills Acquisition and Empowerment Programme.

The widows were empowered with starter packs after undergoing training in five different areas of vocational training including hairdressing, fashion and design, make-up, soap making and baking.

Addressing the beneficiaries at the ceremony, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said the programme was part of efforts to tackle challenges faced by some vulnerable members of the society, especially widows.

He urged them to use the starter-packs to fend for themselves and add to the improvement of the state’s economy.

Project coordinator of the scheme, Mr Isioma Okonta, thanked the governor for providing resources for the training and empowerment and giving hope to vulnerable people, pointing out that in the past, the government had empowered widows with starter packs under the scheme.