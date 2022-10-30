The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has demanded detailed investigation into the increase in kidnappings along Enugu-Ugwuogo Nike-Nsukka road.

Many commuters have been attacked on the road, leading to the abduction of some students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and some high profile politicians in the state.

A statement issued by the national president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said information extracted from one of the victims showed that there was a chain of communication between the hoodlums and security operatives manning various checkpoints on the road.

He suggested that all the security operatives on duty when the incidents took place should be probed.

While describing the development as importation of insecurity into Enugu State to dent its peaceful status, Okwu said a victim of the kidnap incident narrated that the police and the army were complicit in the kidnapping at Opi-Ugwuogo axis, adding that the police at the checkpoints usually selected expensive cars conveying persons who appeared to have money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okwu said consequent upon these allegations, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo youths were demanding a re-organisation of security architecture in Enugu State, entailing a detailed redeployment of all security chiefs in the state.

“We call on the Inspector-General of Police and the Chief of Army Staff to open up an inquiry into the kidnap incidents recorded on that road. These allegations are too heavy and should not be swept under the carpet. They are not too different from the experience of the then Methodist Prelate, Most Rev. Samuel Kanu-Uche who was abducted in Abia State. We have the feeling that the same gang just relocated to Enugu State. We also demand the immediate rescue of all the hostages,” he said.