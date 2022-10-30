The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate for Imo East Senatorial District, Barr. Uche Onyeagucha, has called on the inspector general of police to intervene to check the wave of kidnapping in Obinze community and other parts of Owerri West in Imo State.

Hon. Onyeagucha made the call yesterday when he visited some suspected kidnapping hot spots in Obinze community and other parts of Owerri West. He expressed dissatisfaction with the rising cases of kidnapping in the area and strongly condemned the development

He described as unfortunate and reprehensible, the rising spate of kidnapping in Obinze and some parts of Owerri West and promised to engage all relevant security agencies to ensure that it is addressed.

He urged the inspector general of police to ensure that all necessary security measures are put in place to guarantee the safety of lives and property in the area as the people now live in fear.

Onyeagucha urged the people of Obinze and neighbouring communities to be vigilant as efforts are being made to address the situation.