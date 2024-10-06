Rotary Club, Akure- Metro D9126, has earmarked N35 million for projects in Ondo State in the Rotary year 2024/2025.

Dr Toyin Adeyalo-Ogundare revealed this yesterday in Akure at her inauguration as the new president.

Adeyalo-Ogundare, the third female president of the club in the Akure-Metro, was elected unopposed on July 1.

She said her tenure would witness the renovation and equipping of the physics and chemistry laboratories at Imafon Community High School, Imafon, a suburb of Akure, the state capital.

She also said the club would offer scholarships to indigent students across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Adeyalo-Ogundare said that the school project was aimed at transforming lives through quality education, which, according to her, was one of the most powerful tools for community development.