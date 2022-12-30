BY FELIX IGBEKOYI, Asaba

Prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and All Progressives Congress, (APC), in Delta State have decamped from one political party to the another.

While Chief Faith Majemite, a prominent founding member of the PDP has resigned her membership of the party, former governorship aspirant of the APC in the state, Chief Osiobe Okotie has defected to the PDP.

Majemite, a former chairman of Ethiope East local government area, in Delta State, stated this in a letter to the chairman of the party in the local government area, Hon. Felix Erhimedafe and copied the state party chairman, LG executive chairman and ward 6 chairman.

According to her, she left the party due to leadership impunity and hostile plots against her.

Her words: “I have decided to end my affiliation with the party in order to better serve my thronging supporters in my ward, local government, state, country, and around the world.”

When contacted, she stated that her next political move would be announced but sources close to her in Ethiope East confirmed that she has concluded all arrangements with her numerous followers to pitch tent with APC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, at the Ughelli PDP rally on Wednesday, a former governorship aspirant, Chief Fred Majemite, was present where he addressed the crowd and called for support for PDP.

At the Ughelli rally too, Osiobe Okotie who addressed the mammoth crowd, said he has returned to the PDP to join others to build the party in the state, saying; “like the prodigal son, I have returned to my original home, the PDP. I started politics in PDP so am back to my original home.