The Delta State government has expressed full readiness for a hitch-free hosting of the 8th National Youth Games ahead of its commencement on Wednesday, in Asaba.

Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, gave the assurance after an inspection visit to the various facilities for the games.

He assured that while the facilities, including competition venues, accommodation facilities and arrangement for transportation are satisfactory, the state has also placed high premium and put adequate measures in place for the security and safety of participants.

The facilities visited include the main bowl, the three indoor sports halls, the swimming pool and the VVIP and VIP lounges at the Stephen Keshi International Stadium, the Cenotaph, part of which has been turned to a sports centre with two volleyball and two handball courts, the ultra modern hockey pitch and its adjoining sports hostel, and the hostel facilities at the Dennis Osadebey University which is expected to accommodate about 70 percent of the athletes.

While at the Dennis Osadebey University hostels, Dr Emu inspected the beddings, toilet facilities, electricity and water supply systems, and also tasted the food being provided for the athletes, saying he was satisfied with the preparedness of the state.

“Delta is always ready. First of all, we have the facilities, very well put together facilities, and the maintenance is top notch. We have been to the hockey ground at Okpanam. We have had a tour of most of the activity places and I can boldly say that we are ready. We can even start the competition today,” he declared.

“I am here on account of His Excellency’s directive to, at least, take a cursory look at what they (the Local Organizing Committee) are doing and I am going to go back to him to tell him that we will make him proud.

“We know that he will be coming here but we will let him know that we are ready. Although we still have a few areas to touch up. Those are details which must come up but can be sorted out in 24 hours.”

On Security, he said even while Delta is safe, the government is taking extra measures to ensure greater safety of participants. “Delta does not rank high in insecurity, but we recognize that there is widespread insecurity across the country.

“The police are part of the LOC and yesterday in my office we had a wide conversation with the Chairman of the LOC and the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations and they are ‘dead’ ready to handle whatever challenges.

“We are also technologically ready because modern security is more of technology than physical. I can tell you that everywhere here is wired. I can tell you that we are ready and by the special grace of God we would not have any insecurity challenge. As man, we can say we are 95 or even 99 percent sure, but we are not God and by God’s grace, we would not have any incident that we cannot control.”

He assured that athletes, officials and spectators at the games would have a wonderful time.

“Asaba has metamorphosed into a hospitality place. We have hosted too many international events. The Youth Games is huge but it is nothing compared to the major ones we have held in Africa.

“As usual, the kids would have fun. I went round today and I can tell you that they themselves are marveled at the kind of facilities we have. We have had to shut down some major institutions just to make sure that we can guarantee the comfort and safety of the kids. Well over 70 or 80 percent of them were accommodated at the Dennis Osadebey University which is an enclosed place. And their movement would come with a lot of security. The facilities are well policed. Infant Jesus can even be better, so we promise the athletes a good time throughout their stay.

“Spectators who are coming in would have a good time at the Maryam Babangida Leisure.”