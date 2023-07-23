Deputy Senate President Appoints Varsity Don, Journalist, Others As Aides

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, has appointed Professor Muhammad Ibn Abdullahi as Chief of Staff; Professor Bashir Muhammad Fagge, Special Adviser (Policy & Monitoring), and the Deputy General Editor of Daily Trust Newspapers, Ismail Mudashir, Special Adviser (Media & Publicity).

In a statement by his media office, Senator Barau also named Idris Abiola Ajimobi, the son of the late Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, as Special Adviser (Special Duties); Yusuf Aliyu Tumfafi, Special Adviser (Political); Mrs. Ngozi Ndawi Nkemdirim, a pioneer staff of the National Assembly, Special Adviser (Administration); and Shitu Madaki Kunchi, Special Assistant (Media & Publicity).

Prof Muhammad Ibn Abdullahi, born in Faruruwa, Shanono LGA, Kano State, was until this appointment, the Head of Department, Education, School of Continuing Education of Bayero University Kano (BUK).

The Professor of Guidance and Counselling obtained B.A. (Ed)/ Islamic Studies, BUK, M.Ed/Guidance and Counselling (Unijos) and Ph.D. in Guidance and Counselling, BUK.

Bashir Muhammad Fagge, a Professor of Animal Science, hails from Fagge in Fagge LGA of Kano State. He attended Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto for his B.Sc in Agriculture; and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University for his M.Sc and Ph.D.