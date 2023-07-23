$80m Glencore Bribe: CSOs Seek Prosecution Of Nigerian Officials

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria has called for the prosecution of Nigerian officials involved in collecting about $80m bribes from a Swiss multinational commodity trading and mining company, Glencore.

According to the CSOs, the Nigerian authorities should investigate and hold public officials accountable for accepting bribes from Glencore, which they said had admitted paying bribes to Nigerian officials.

The CSOs seeking for the investigation and the prosecution of officials were Transparency International (TI), the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), and the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG).

Speaking through their leader, Awwal Musa Rafsanjani, in a message in TI Annual Newsletter in Berlin, Germany, they said: “Glencore has admitted that it paid bribes to Nigerian officials in connection with deals involving the purchase of oil and petroleum products from Nigeria’s state-owned company.

“It is time for Nigerian authorities to investigate these allegations and hold those responsible to account.”