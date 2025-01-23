The Governing Council of the Nigerian Bar Association Young Lawyers Forum (NBA-YLF) has appointed Fortune Toma, an aide to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, chairman of its 34-member Energy and Sustainability Committee.

In a statement signed by the NBA-YLF’s publicity secretary, Gabriel Olabode Agboola, the council congratulated the members and expressed confidence in their ability to contribute meaningfully to the committee’s goals and targets with regard to the forum’s broader goals and aspirations.

The appointment notice jointly signed by the council’s chairman, Timothy Clement and the secretary, Etaba Agbor, read as follows:

“In line with our vision to drive impactful initiatives for the growth and development of young lawyers across Nigeria, the Governing Council of the Young Lawyers Forum (YLF) is pleased to announce the constitution and composition of committees to ensure the smooth implementation of our roadmap.

“These committees are designed to address critical areas affecting young lawyers and provide platforms for active participation, innovative solutions, and professional growth.”

Reacting to his appointment, Toma, an energy expert, expressed appreciation to the council for trusting him and other committee members to take on the enormous responsibility and for having faith in their ability to deliver on the forum’s mandate.

He assured the council of the committee’s commitment to driving impactful initiatives for young lawyers in the industry by leveraging partnerships and collaborations with relevant government and private sector stakeholders/organisations to foster the professional growth of young lawyers within the larger energy and sustainability sectors.

This development underscored the council’s commitment to advancing the YLF’s vision and objectives while promoting inclusivity and active participation among its members.

Some of the committee members included Prince Okpowhor, Desmond Adams (Secretary), Ogundipe James, Chisoma Jonathan, Anele Abuchi, Nuka Dimkpa, Frank Orlukwu, George Otto, Atika Abdullahi Idris, Adeyemi Bolanle, Patrick Ogbuehi, Handsome Kinikanwo, Delight Nyenke, Kingsley Nwabuko, and Imaoda Oyaghiri.

Other members include Obinna Ejindu, Atiku M. Jafar, Isaac Alekhue, Omotayo Jimoh, Zion Odinaka, Princess Omeyoma Eshemitan, Fortune Ihator, Adam Muhammed Bashir, Sadiq Salen, Nafi’u Umar, Henry Elechi, Louis-Kingsley Chidioaze Rain, Nwanano I. Eric, Precious Ogboro, Monica Morenike Umacha, Jimoh Olayinka, and Grace Ihunwo.

The appointments are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of young legal professionals across Nigeria.