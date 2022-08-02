Detained pregnant Imo teenager, Chiamaka Okoro, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) was not impregnated by the personnel of the service, LEADERSHIP investigations have shown.

The 16-year-old Okoro, who was arrested at the camp of suspected leader of the unknown gunmen, known as “Ejima” terrorising Imo State and the neighbouring states in the South East, was arrested on March 14, 2022.

Recall that there were media report on Okoro, who was arrested after coming out in the evening for a moonlight play with fellow kids in Njaba and Orlu axis and taken to “DSS Dungeon” in Owerri where she was allegedly impregnated by the DSS personnel.

However, our investigations showed that a report from Medicae Manus, a medical facility in Owerri, Imo State dated on July 22, 2022, showed that Okoro was already 27 weeks plus, which is approximately seven months pregnant.

The medical report, which was carried out by the Imo State government, implies that Okoro must have been pregnant as of January 2022, even before her arrest on March 14.

Also, another report sighted by our correspondent showed that a scan and pregnancy test carried out on Okoro on June 3, 2022, revealed that she was already 22 weeks plus pregnant.

Speaking on this development, a security source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Okoro got caught up in the middle of an investigation involving a leader of the unknown gunmen in Imo State.

The source also said it is obvious that those dishing out these allegations against the DSS personnel are out to twist the truth and jeopardize the ongoing investigation and the successes recorded so far.

The source stated that there is no way right-thinking DSS personnel will be involved in any case involving the impregnating of a suspect under the DSS custody.

The source further said it is unfortunate that the young girl was arrested with pregnancy and never told anyone until the pregnancy started showing, when she told the DSS that Ejima, her live-in boyfriend was responsible for the pregnancy.

When contacted, DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya said it is highly impossible for personnel of the DSS to be involved in such scandalous activities as all personnel of the service, know the standard operations and the implication of going against them.

He further stated that with the revelations from the tests conducted so far by independent organisations other than the DSS, it is obvious that the facts are speaking for itself and the service has been vindicated.