The Department of State Services (DSS), has denied issuing a security alert on intending attacks by terrorists in Abuja, which is currently being shared on social media platforms.

DSS spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who described the security advisory as fake, drew attention of the media to the security alert issued by ECOWAS Commission in Abuja days ago, which was doctored to purportedly produce the DSS version in circulation.

Afunanya denied that the security agency issued any security advisory to Nigerians, stating that the DSS does not use such format while issuing alerts.

LEADERSHIP reports that the fake alert was a counterfeit of an internal advisory issued by ECOWAS for the attention of its workers, but the logo of the DSS was now added to it to purportedly suggest that the agency is raising the alarm.