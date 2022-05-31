Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited headed by Alh. Saheed MosadOluwa Audullahi has launched multi-billion naira Estates and landed properties in Lekki areas of Lagos State.

The estates consist of hectares of lands across Ibeju-Lekki and they are available for sale at a reasonable and affordable prices for all cadres of people in the country.

Mosadioluwa-Audullahi made this statement during the launching of Harmonyville Estate beside Amen Estate, at Eleko Road, Ibeju-Lekki.

He said that Harmony estate shares fence with Amen estate at Eleko road, in Ibeju-lekki.

Mosadioluwa said that harmony estate is situated in a juicy environment facing the expressway along eleko road and it has lots of economic advantage for investors to tap into it.

According to him, harmonyville estate is not a government acquisition lands, free from land grabbers issues, no insecurity or family(omo-onile) threats, no buying of lands twice from people, no illegal encroachment among several other insecurity challenges.

He said that there is a perfect landscapes with government consent, Certified of Ownership(C of O), deed of ownership, survey, government approved/title and other documents to show claims of rightful ownership.

“In harmonyville estate, we don’t engage in illegal dealings of lands and properties. We perfect our documents before we advertise our estates/properties for sales.

“Our clients are safe to transact with us and we are available to assist our clients from buying stage to building level.

“The satisfaction of our customers/clients is our watchword. We give our clients the value for their money spent on investment on our landed properties, ” he said.

Mosadioluwa mentioned other units of the estate as: Harmony ville, Harmony garden, Harmony prestige, Harmony Casa, Harmony Royale, Crest view estates among several others.

Mr Tayo Ladega, the Human Resources Coach & Manager, Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited said that the location of the harmony Ville estate has comparative economy benefits for the residents.

He added that the location is on eleko beach expressway, it is also close to Dangote fertilizer and refineries, over 50companies are situated in the neighborhood and more are still coming.

“All this investment opportunity in this locality is a plus and added advantage for the occupants to benefit from it.

“The future of the environment is looking brighter. The wise ones and future anticipated being will key into this investment opportunelities in this areas to buy property for future purposes, ” he said.

Mr Briggs Brooks, the Business Developing Manager, Harmony Gardens and Estate Developer, appeal to teeming clients to key into the investment plans to own a property in the estate.

He mentioned different locations where Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited landed properties are situated as; Harmonyville at Eleko, Harmony Casa at Elerangbe, Harmony prestigious at Epe- Lekki Expressway, Crestview at Onigbedu among several others.

Brooks said that the prices of those lands varies and it is sold based on the location. The lowest of our lands goes for 5.5million and above.

“But be rest assured that, If you buy a land from us, you are safe and you will have value for your money.

“There is adequate security, good drainage system, good road network, electricity supply and other basic facilities and infrastructure in our estates,” he said.