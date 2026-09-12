The Chief Executive Officer of Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria-D7G, DICON-D7G, Mr. Osman Chennar, has said arrangements for the establishment of a military jetty in Lagos have reached an advanced stage.

Chennar disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, following DICON-D7G’s participation at the 2026 El Alamein International Airshow in Egypt.

He said the proposed jetty would further enhance Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in military equipment supply and support the country’s broader defence capabilities.

“DICON-D7G is a collaborative defence manufacturing partnership between the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria and D7G Limited, aimed at producing military hardware locally, reducing dependence on imports and strengthening national security,” he said.

The CEO noted that Nigeria’s showing at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026, held from September 8 to 10 in Egypt, demonstrated the country’s growing capacity to develop a robust indigenous defence manufacturing industry.

According to him, the company is positioning Nigeria to attain greater heights in defence manufacturing while making the country a source of pride for Africa and a potential hub for the supply of military equipment to Nigeria and other African countries.

Chennar said the El Alamein exhibition was the second edition of the international airshow, following its inaugural event in 2024 which attracted more than 250 exhibitors from 50 countries, featured over 100 aircraft and drew more than 12,000 visitors.

He added that Nigeria’s participation in El Alamein marked the third time the country had showcased its growing capabilities at major international defence industry exhibitions.

“We were in Doha, Qatar; Ankara, Türkiye; and now Cairo, Egypt,” Chennar stated.

He described Nigeria’s increasing presence at international defence exhibitions as evidence of the country’s steady progress in indigenous defence manufacturing and its ambition to play a more prominent role in Africa’s defence and security ecosystem.