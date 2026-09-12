The director general and chief executive officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Professor Charles Anosike has been elected president of the Board of Governors of the African Centre of Meteorological Applications for Development (ACMAD).

Anosike’s election, for a four-year term, took place on September 10, 2026, in Cotonou, Benin Republic, during the 24th Ordinary Session of the ACMAD Board of Governors, held alongside the 22nd African Climate Outlook Forum (ACCOF22).

As president, Anosike is expected to further deepen Nigeria’s engagement in continental initiatives aimed at strengthening climate resilience, safeguarding communities and supporting stronger and more sustainable African economies through reliable meteorological information.

His emergence marks a significant recognition of Nigeria’s growing leadership and contribution to Africa’s meteorological and climate services sector.

As president of the ACMAD Board, Anosike is expected to provide strategic leadership towards strengthening institutional governance, building productive partnerships and expanding the effective delivery of weather and climate information across Africa.

His new role will also support ACMAD’s mandate of promoting the application of meteorological and climate information to drive sustainable socio-economic development on the continent.

The election comes at a time when African countries are increasingly investing in early warning systems and climate resilience to address the growing risks posed by extreme weather and climate change.

Anosike’s leadership is therefore expected to contribute to efforts aimed at helping African countries better anticipate, prepare for and respond to weather and climate-related hazards, particularly in line with the United Nations’ Early Warnings for All initiative.

The ACMAD Board session brought together members of the board of governors and key institutional partners to review the Centre’s progress and strengthen its strategic direction and governance.