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The death toll from the suspected poisoning linked to the consumption of herbal concoctions and alcoholic substances in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State has risen to 29, with 60 suspected cases recorded.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Awolowo Ajaka, disclosed this on Saturday while giving an update on the unusual cluster of sudden illnesses and deaths reported in communities across Odigbo.

Ajaka said three of the suspected victims were currently receiving treatment in hospital, while 27 others were under observation. He added that 95 per cent of those affected were males aged between 16 and 55 years.

According to the commissioner, the affected communities include New Town, Odole, Okele and Orita Odigbo in Odigbo Ward, as well as Araromi-Obu, while another suspected case was reported in Oniparaga, all within Odigbo Local Government Area.

He said the Ministry of Health became aware of the initial cluster following reports of sudden deaths in New Town on September 3, after which further investigations revealed additional deaths in surrounding settlements.

Ajaka said a second cluster was later identified in Araromi-Obu, where eight people reportedly died after consuming an alcoholic substance at a naming ceremony.

He said the affected persons presented symptoms including headache, general body pains, weakness, visual disturbance, difficulty in breathing and altered consciousness, with some deteriorating rapidly and dying.

The commissioner said the pattern of illness and the reported history of exposure had raised a strong epidemiological suspicion of exposure to a probable toxic alcoholic substance, stressing, however, that the specific cause of the deaths had not been established through laboratory evidence.

“At present, we have strong epidemiological suspicion of a toxic exposure associated with an alcoholic substance, but laboratory confirmation of the specific toxic agent is still pending,” he said.

Ajaka disclosed that 36 biological specimens, including blood and urine samples, had been collected and submitted for laboratory analysis. Samples of suspected alcoholic substances recovered from the affected communities had also been secured for toxicological investigation in collaboration with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

He said the state government had activated an emergency response involving health authorities, the affected local government, traditional institutions, security and regulatory agencies.

As part of the response, the government has placed a temporary ban on the production and sale of locally brewed alcoholic and alcoholic-herbal beverages in Odigbo.

Ajaka urged residents to avoid suspected alcoholic substances from unlicensed sources and seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms such as blurred vision, difficulty in breathing, sudden weakness, collapse or altered consciousness.

More details later